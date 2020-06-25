Ebonyi State slashes 2020 budget by 26%

June 25, 2020 0

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Wednesday said his administration had reviewed the 2020 budget downward by 26 per cent following effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state economy.

He said revised 2020 budget would be sent to the State House of Assembly for approval, soon.

Umahi, who spoke during the f COVID-19 Response Revised 2020 Citizens Budget Inputs consultative meeting at the Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, said the reduction of the 2020 budget was to resurge the economy due to sharp decline in the state capital receipts.

Ebonyi State 2020 budget was N178,366,348,75.38bn, but, according to Umahi, it had been revised to N131,847577874.61bn.

Umahi said, “The Federal Government and the World Bank under States Tansparency Programme, require that different segment of the society do participate at the time a budget is being prepared.

“This process is highly commendable as every segment of the society will have the opportunity to contribute on how best their  money should be spent.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

COVID-19: Gov. Ugwuanyi grants relief, incentives to taxpayers

In furtherance of his administration’s efforts in cushioning the effect of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on residents of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has granted tax relief and incentives to taxpayers in the state.