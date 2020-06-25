INEC rejects APC notice of Ondo guber primary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the notice of the Ondo State governorship primary sent to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The electoral body hinged its decision on the fact that the notice was signed by only the party’s acting National Secretary.

It said that was contrary to the commission’s guidelines, which required that such notice should be jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of a political party.

The commission conveyed its position to the APC in a letter dated June 22, 2020, and signed by its Secretary, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony.

The letter marked INEC/DEPIM/APC/522/T.3 with the title, ‘Re: Notice of conduct of primaries,’ was addressed to the party’s national chairman.

In rejecting the notice, INEC asked the APC to issue a fresh notice that would comply with its guidelines.

The letter read in part, “The commission notes that your notice scheduling the conduct of the APC Ondo State governorship primary for July 20, 2020, was signed by only the acting national secretary.

“Accordingly, your party is advised to issue an appropriate notice for the conduct of its Ondo State governorship primary in line with relevant provisions of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries.”