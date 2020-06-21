Edo APC Ward lifts suspension on Oshiomhole

Reprieve may be on the way for the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, following the lifting of the suspension placed on him by his Ward in Edo State, the reason for which he was sacked by the court.

The recent suspension of Oshiomhole by an order of the Appeal court, which upheld the ruling of a high court, has led to the leadership crisis within the ruling party.

The Secretary of Ward 10 Estako in Edo State, Mr. Emuakemeh Sule, while addressing a press conference on Saturday after the Ward 10 executives met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, said that the suspension was lifted because it lacked merit.

He noted that the resolution of Ward 10 executives was reached at a meeting held on 4th June, 2020 at the APC secretariat Apana-Uzairue, Edo state.

Sule stated: “That we have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Ward. We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

Sule stressed that the resolution was adopted and signed by; Adizetu Jafaru, Vice Chairman; Angela Egherua Assistant Secretary; Imokhai Patrick, Financial Secretary, Alufah Paul, among others.

Speaking, the acting national chairman of the party, Mr. Hilliard Eta, confirmed that the NWC had received the resolution of Etsako West Ward 10, adding that 17 out of 27 members signed the resolution.

According to him, “Let me also say that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority. So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done. History will be on your side.

He added, “I am also in receipt of the acceptance and ratification of that resolution by the Etsako West LGA executive dated the 9th of June 2020 and signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Akokia and the Secretary, Hon. Dauda Ahmed.”

Eta stressed that he was also in receipt of the ratification by the State Executive Committee (SWC) of the APC in Edo state signed by Col. David Imuse (rtd), the acting state Chairman and Lawrence Oka, the State Secretary.

The acting national chairman recalled that on Friday, a competent court of jurisdiction ordered the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, not to parade himself as such.

Eta noted that before then, there was a resolution by the NWC asking the South-south zone of the party to transmit a name for Giadom’s replacement or filling of the vacancy made possible by his resignation to contest as Deputy Governorship candidate of the party in Rivers state.

He stated: “I want to announce to the world that I am in receipt of the name of a distinguished member of this party from Rivers state to the Zone for ratification in the person of Worgu Boms, a former Attorney General of Rivers state. His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the south South zonal executive committee will meet and ratify that name and send same to the NWC of our great party.”