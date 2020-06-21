Rainstorm destroys over 50 houses in Kebbi

No fewer than 50 houses were destroyed at Badariya area, Mobile Police Barrack, Bayan-Kara and parts of Gesse III in Birnin Kebbi following rainstorm on Friday.

A cross-section of the victims interviewed by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the scene on Saturday expressed shock over the incident.

They, however, said it would be difficult now, to ascertain the losses and number of houses affected.

Malam Isyaku Mohammed, a resident of the area, estimated that over 50 houses might have been affected by the rainstorm.

“One might not be wrong to say over 50 houses have been destroyed in different parts of the state capital.

“We accepted what happened as the will of God Almighty, who does what He wants at the time He wants, without questioning from anybody,’’ Mohammed said.

He, however, appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the victims to cushion the effect of the disaster.

On his part, Mr Isaac Musa, one of the victims said the rainstorm started in the late evening, destroying a number of houses “not only here in Badariya but in other places too’’.

He called on the government, Non-Governmental Organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to assist them to enable them to resettle down.

In a swift reaction to the menace, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi paid a visit to the affected communities and sympathised with them over the incident.

A statement by Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu-Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary, Government House and made available to NAN in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, said the governor visited the scene on Friday evening.

According to him, the governor made an on-the-spot visit to the area to assess the damages to property at Badariya.

Bagudu promised that the government would assist the victims with relief materials.

He said that an assessment of the affected houses would be made to quantify the extent of damages.

Bagudu advised the victims to regard the incident as an act of God Almighty and prayed to Allah to provide them with succour.

NAN reports that several buildings and electric poles were destroyed by the windstorm at Badariya, thereby plunging the communities into darkness.

The rainstorm is believed to be unprecedented since the beginning of this year.