Edo elections: Police IG orders restriction of vehicular movement

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in Edo State ahead of Saturday governorship election in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was titled ‘Edo Guber Election: IGP orders restriction of vehicular movement’.

He said the order was part of the efforts by the police to ensure orderliness and safety during the election.

Mba said the vehicular movement restriction would be from 11:59 p.m on Friday to 6.00 p.m on Saturday.

He said the restriction order was informed by the need to prevent the free flow, circulation, and use of illicit arms and hard drugs during the election.

Mba said it was also to checkmate the movement of political thugs and other criminally minded individuals from contiguous states from hijacking and disrupting the electoral processes.

Mba regretted any inconveniences the restriction order would cause the citizens.

He urged citizens to see the restriction as part of the necessary sacrifices towards the enthronement of democracy.

The statement read, “In line with concerted efforts at ensuring public order and safety, during the forthcoming Edo Gubernatorial election slated to hold on Saturday, 19th September, 2020, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59 PM on Friday, 18th September, 2020 – 6pm on Saturday, 19th September, 2020.

“The IGP notes that the restriction order is informed by the need to prevent the free flow, circulation, and use of illicit arms and hard drugs and checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts and other criminally-minded individuals especially from contiguous States from hijacking and disrupting the electoral processes.

“He enjoins citizens to go out en-masse on the day of the election and vote, noting that the Police and other security agencies have been sufficiently mobilized to provide a safe, secure and conducive environment for the election.

“While regretting any inconveniences the restriction order may cause the citizens, the IGP enjoins the citizens to see the restriction as part of necessary sacrifices towards the enthronement of democracy. He however warns that the Force will not sit idly by and watch citizens who may want to engage in any criminal act – violent and destructive acts, snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and other act(s) capable of compromising the electoral processes.”