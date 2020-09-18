INEC begins distribution of sensitive election materials in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to all eighteen (18) Local Government Areas in the state.

The people of Edo State will elect their new governor on Saturday, September, 19 to paddle the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had earlier disclosed that result sheets and ballot papers for the poll had been modified to ensure transparency.

The sensitive materials which arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria office in Benin on Wednesday are being distributed today to all18 LGAs in the state, in the presence of party agents, election monitoring groups, and pressmen.