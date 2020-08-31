Edo, Ondo elections: Police IG raises alarm over arms, thugs movement

Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Edo and Ondo states Commissioners of Police to rejig preparations ahead of the governorship elections in the states.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the order was to accommodate and address threats and emerging trends as contained in the Election Security Threat Assessment Reports.

Mba said the IG gave the order after reviewing the assessment reports submitted by the CPs from the two states ahead of the September 19 and October 10 elections.

He said the report had revealed the arming and movement of political thugs, use of inciting statements during political campaigns, high likelihood of violence and possible cross attack by political opponents, among other crimes.

Mba said other revelations in the report are misinformation/disinformation aimed at heating up the polity and deliberate efforts at delegitimising government institutions involved in the electoral processes.

He said the IG had warned politicians and their supporters in the two states, to conduct themselves properly, play by the rules and steer clear of tendencies capable of undermining the electoral process.

The FPRO said the police was evolving customised security architecture to protect the people and ensure hitch free elections in the two states.

He said the police would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone or group that would want to sabotage the security arrangement in placed for the elections.

Mba pledged the commitment of the IG to protect the sanctity of the ballot in the elections.

He said the Police would remain neutral, apolitical and work with all stakeholders in ensuring a level playing ground for all in the elections.