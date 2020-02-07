EFCC disobeys court, refuses to release Adoke

Human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has lamented the refusal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to release his client, Mr Bello Adoke, the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation.

Ozekhome in a statement on Thursday said it was unfortunate that about a week after Justice Idris Kutigi of an FCT High Court granted Adoke bail, the EFCC had refused to release him.

He said before the arraignment of his client at the FCT High Court, Gwagwalada, on January 22, 2020, his client had already been illegally and unconstitutionally detained for extra six days, well beyond the 28 days earlier obtained through the ex parte court orders; or the period allowed by section 35 of the 1999 Constitution, which prescribed 24 hours only.

The lawyer said on January 27, 2020, the EFCC finally decided to arraign Adoke.

On the January 30, 2020, after argument on the bail application on January 28, 2020, Justice Kutigi, of the FCT High Court, Gwagwalada, finally granted him bail.

Ozekhome said, “It is disheartening that despite meeting the bail conditions imposed by the court, since the January 30, 2020, the EFCC is still holding our client in permanent custody, till date.

“From the foregoing, it is crystal clear to any discerning observer that our client is no more being prosecuted, but is being persecuted, by the EFCC.”

Attempts to speak with the EFCC spokesman on Thursday proved abortive as he did not respond to calls.

A text message was also not responded to as of press time. Punch .