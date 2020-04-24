Enugu govt pays April salaries of public servants, 25% COVID-19 allowance for health workers

April 24, 2020 0

The Enugu State Government in furtherance of its commitment to contain Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state as well as cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the lives of the citizens, paid the salaries of all public servants in the state, yesterday, April 23, 2020.
The state government additionally paid the COVID-19 Allowance for all health workers in the state, which represents 25% of their basic salaries as recently approved by the State Executive Council (EXCO), as incentive.
Signed:
Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya
Secretary to the State Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

NCDC reports 31 COVID-19 deaths, 108 new cases, total now 981

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 108 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country ...