Enugu govt pays April salaries of public servants, 25% COVID-19 allowance for health workers

The Enugu State Government in furtherance of its commitment to contain Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state as well as cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the lives of the citizens, paid the salaries of all public servants in the state, yesterday, April 23, 2020.

The state government additionally paid the COVID-19 Allowance for all health workers in the state, which represents 25% of their basic salaries as recently approved by the State Executive Council (EXCO), as incentive.

Signed:

Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya

Secretary to the State Government.