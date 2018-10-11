Enugu indigenes in Kogi transfer voter’s cards for Ugwunayi’s re-election

Thousands of Enugu State indigenes, who reside and registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State, have transferred their voter’s cards to Enugu to enable them vote for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the forthcoming governorship election.

The elated indigenes of Enugu State, who paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, disclosed that their decision was in recognition of the governor’s “exceptional performance in office” and the need to give him the opportunity to complete the good works he has started in the state.

They promised not only to return home during the forthcoming elections to vote massively for Gov. Ugwuanyi, but also to mobilize their relations and other dependants to equally vote for the governor, expressing delight that he has attracted development to their various communities.

Presenting their stance, the leader of the delegation and President of the Association of Enugu Sate Indigenes in Kogi State, Chief Joseph Anikwe, stated that members of the group were impressed with “the prevailing atmosphere of peace, tranquility and progress in our dear Enugu State”.

They added that they were also satisfied and proud that the governor serves God faithfully and cares for the people, especially the less privileged “through various people-oriented programmes and laudable development projects equitably spread across the wards, communities, local government areas and senatorial districts of the state”.

The Enugu indigenes equally commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for effective and efficient management of the state’s meager resources to undertake massive infrastructural development in every nook and cranny of the state.

They stressed that the governor has transformed the education sector; maintained peace and security; improved the civil servants’ welfare through regular payment of salaries and retirees’ pensions including the 13th month salary; provided good healthcare delivery, and maintained a very cordial relationship with various leaders in the state, through inclusive governance, among others.

While expressing their “firm support and unalloyed loyalty” to the governor’s “dynamic, purposeful and grassroots oriented administration”, the Enugu indigenes, unanimously endorsed him for a second term in office, saying that “this visit is to add our voice to the clamour for you to return for a second term”.

“Your Excellency, it is in view of all the above that we have paid this visit, not only to declare our full support for your second term in office, but also to carry the good message to our various domains to ensure that we cast our votes for you during the forthcoming elections, for the people to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy under your good leadership”, they declared.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who thanked the state’s indigenes for the solidarity visit and support, described them as worthy ambassadors of Enugu State and urged them to continue to pray for the success of the state and his administration.