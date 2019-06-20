Related Articles
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left) with his former Special Adviser on Diaspora and Special Projects, Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu (left), Managing Director of K-TON Building Wave Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Oladayo Kolawole (right) and a private developer, John Onyechi, during the governor’s inspection tour of ongoing construction work at the Diaspora Gardens Estate, Enugu, being sponsored by the Office of Diaspora and Special Projects, Enugu State Government in collaboration with Olsommic Dwellers, yesterday.
June 14, 2019
Managing Director, Jude Ringo Commercial Enterprises Ltd and Immediate past president, Association of Progressive Traders, Dr. Jude Ringo Okeke; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali – Ikpe; President, Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA); Chief Daniel Offorkansi; MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo; President, Association of Progressive Traders, (APT), Chief Eric Ilechukwu; Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chief Charles Umolu when Fidelity Bank met with Business Leaders, Trade Groups, Affiliates, Units of ASPAMDA Market, Trade Fair Complex, Lagos .. Thursday
June 6, 2019
L-R: Team captain of Community Secondary School, Uga, receiving dummy cheque of N1, 000,000 from Dr Nkem Okeke, deputy governor, Anambra State and Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc and Mr. Tony Chuma Oli, chairman, Anambra State Sports Development Commission, at the finals of the U13 and U17 Academicals Championships organized by Anambra State Sports Development Commission, sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc held at St Mary’s High School, Ifitedunu, Anambra State, weekend.
June 2, 2019