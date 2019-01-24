Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in keeping with the demand of protocol, accords President Muhammadu Buhari warm reception at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu en route to Anambra State for an official engagement. The President will also attend his presidential campaign in Enugu later on Thursday.

