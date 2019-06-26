Enugu: Ugwuanyi a human rights-friendly governor, says NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the salient achievements his administration has recorded in promoting human rights in the state.

The Commission also lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for being gender sensitive through active involvement of women in the governance of the state as well as implementation of programmes and policies that improve the living standard of the people, especially the children and vulnerable.

Speaking when a delegation from the Commission in Enugu paid the governor a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, the state coordinator, Dr. Valentine Madubuko, added that the signing into law of the Child Rights Act and subsequent establishment of Family Courts by Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration as well as the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) of Enugu State, are eloquent testimonies to the governor’s laudable achievements in the state, especially in the sector.

Dr. Madubuko disclosed that “Enugu State is among the few states in Nigeria that has a woman as the Deputy-Governor”, stressing that “this is something very unique as it has not happened before since the creation of Enugu State in 1991”.

The state coordinator further disclosed that a woman, under the administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi, was appointed as the Chief Judge of the State, among other key positions considered for women.

The Commission also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the sustenance and strengthening of the Citizens Rights and Mediation Centre and the TAMAR Sexual Assault Referral Centre (TAMAR-SARC), which led to the recent establishment of a centre to take care of victims of sexual and domestic violence and other related offences, known as “Oasis of Hope for the Needy”.

The NHRC equally appreciated the governor for “sustenance of peace and security in Enugu State through the establishment of Enugu State Neighbourhood Watch Groups in all the communities in the state”, maintaining that his administration’s support for “other security agencies has led to the reduction of human rights violations in Enugu State”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, expressed gratitude to members of the delegation for the visit and reiterated his administration’s commitment towards upholding human rights and other set objectives of the Commission.

He therefore thanked the state branch of NHRC for its cherished roles in actualizing the mandate of the Commission, urging members of its management and staff to remain focused and committed in the discharge of their responsibilities.