Escravos pipeline incident didn’t affect gas supply – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Friday that routine gas supply for power generation was not affected by the fresh fire incident that engulfed a segment of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS).

NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had directed that an alternative pipeline be re-streamed immediately to ensure gas supply to power plants in parts of the country is not disrupted.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The statement said: “Already, gas supply into the network via alternative sources has been ramped up ahead of ongoing repair works on the affected segment as directed by the GMD.

“The strategic Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System was affected by a fire at a segment along Egbokodo-Omadino, in Warri South local government area of Delta State in the early hours of Thursday.

“Apart from being the main source of gas supply to some crucial power plants, ELPS feeds the West Africa Gas Pipeline System.”