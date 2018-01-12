IMN: El-Zakzaky still alive, says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Friday that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is alive

An official of DSS, who preferred to remain anonymous, said El-Zakzaky was hale and hearty.

El-Zakzaky was arrested in 2015 after his members blocked the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna State.

53 of his followers were arrested on Wednesday by the police following a violent protest in Abuja.

Since the arrest and detention of El-Zakzaky, his followers had organised series of protests in cities across the country for his release.