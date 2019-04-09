European-American University confers Honorary Doctor of Science on Bala Yesufu

Bala Yesufu has been conferred with a Doctor of Science (D.Sc) Honoris Causa by the European-American University, Commonwealth Dominica.

Yesufu, who retired from Cadbury Nigeria as the Director of Corporate and Government Affairs on the 19th of March after sterling six years added another feather to his cap in an event held at the University of Lagos.

He spent over a decade in service, working at some of Nigeria’s biggest companies including the Nigerian Breweries and helping to establish some of the most impressive government-private establishment relationship.

Yesufu is a deserving winner of any honour conferred on him as he has shown a resolve to see himself grow and just recently showed how much of a blessing he is to his community.

As part of efforts to make his community a better one, Yesufu alongside E.A Iginla provided healthcare services to the people of Agbede as they sponsored glaucoma, cataract tests and surgeries for people. Other tests were also run with free medical checkups in the programme.

Yesufu’s contributions to seeing his society grow have not gone unnoticed as he adds this latest feat to his many achievements.