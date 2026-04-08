The former governor of Kano State, Kabiru Gaya, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gaya, who also served as a former Senator representing Kano South, dumped the party in a letter addressed to the ward chairman, Gaya Arewa, in Gaya Local Government Area, Kano State.

The former governor said the decision was taken in the best interests of his constituents and in line with his personal convictions to step aside from the party.

According to him, “I hereby formally tender my resignation from the All Progressive Congress (APC) effective today, 5th April 2026.

“It has been an honour to serve under the platform of the party, particularly during my tenure as a Senator (2015–2023). I remain grateful for the support, trust, and opportunities given to me during this period.

“However, after careful reflection and wide consultation, I have come to the considered conclusion that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my personal convictions to step aside from the party at this time. I extend my sincere gratitude to the party for the platform it provided me and for the cooperation and camaraderie extended over the years,” Gaya however, stated.