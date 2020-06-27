Family announces arrangements for Ajimobi’s burial

Mr Bolaji Tunji, media aide of former governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday in Ibadan announced that burial of the late politician would take place on 28 June.

He added that the deceased would be laid to rest at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan by 12 noon.

“Details of the funeral ceremony of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi have been released by the family.

“In close consultation with the governments of Lagos and Oyo States, the date for the burial has been announced.

“Barring any changes, his body will be interred at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque at Oke-Ado, Ibadan at 12 noon on June 28 after the traditional Muslim prayers,’’ Tunji said.

He also informed that the family had appealed to the people to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during the burial.

According to him, this is in the light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges.

He added that details of the live media coverage of the funeral ceremony would be made public on Saturday.

Abiola Ajimobi, a two-term governor of Oyo State and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, died of COVID-19 disease in Lagos on Thursday at the age of 70.