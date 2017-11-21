Fayose approves death sentence for cultists

The governor of Ekiti state, Chief Ayodele Fayose has on Monday signed into law, bill prohibiting secret cults and terrorism, noting that anyone caught sponsoring or practicing cultism would be sentenced to death as a punishment for violating the law.

“From now, any person who is a member of a secret cult, whether or not the person is in possession or in control of any offensive weapon but commits the offence, is liable to conviction to death.

“Any person who gives financial or material support or assistance to a secret cult or in any manner sponsor the activities of a secret cult, commits an offence under this law and is liable or conviction to imprisonment for life” he said.

Fayose made the call while appending his signature to the bill at the government house Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the signing was a confirmation of the unwavering commitment of the state government to combating terrorism in the state.

However, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor frowned at the resurgence of the scourge in the state, especially among students in tertiary institutions.

Emphasizing on students full engagement in cultism Fayose opined that anybody who intentionally encouraged secret cult meeting or activities in places such as houses, night clubs, hotels and other residential areas would be convicted to life imprisonment.

He added that buildings where any cult related activities is held would be forfeited to the government, while the owner of such structure would be sentenced to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.