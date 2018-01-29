Fed Govt insists on cattle colonies

The Federal Government has restated its determination to establish the controversial cattle colonies as part of measures to end the persistent crisis between farmers and pastoralists.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Chief Audu Ogbeh, while receiving the report of the National Livestock conference, at the weekend in Abuja ,said the proposal to set up cattle colonies and ranches remain the best option.

In attendance at the conference held at the International Conference Centre were Commissioners for Agriculture from the 36 states and their representatives among other key stakeholders in the livestock sector.

Ogbeh described the initiative as such capable of permanently checkmating the wanton killings, hatred and attacks between the herdsmen and farmers.

He expressed grief and serious concern on fatal dimension the issue is taking with assurance to solving the problem.

“We have listened to what people have said and we recognise people’s rights to freedom of expression: but let me reiterate once again that the government is not seizing land of any Nigerian to give to Fulani herdsmen for them to colonize. The Programme is also not an appeasement of Fulanis at the detriment of crop farmers either. If today, we as Government and citizens don’t find a practical solution to the problem as quickly as possible, it will get worse tomorrow.

“We didn’t envisage how much high voltage emotion and politicking this issue has generated. It is one of our characteristics as a country that we live with.”