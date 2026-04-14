About 3,000 delegates have arrived at the Rainbow Event Centre, Garki, Abuja for the ongoing national convention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the delegates, dressed in colourful attire, were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, showcasing unity and diversity within party ranks.

Security personnel conducted thorough checks on all delegates before granting them access, as accreditation commenced under the supervision of the accreditation sub-committee, chaired by Austin Akobundu.

The National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, explained that delegates’ allocation across states was determined by each state’s size to ensure equitable representation in the convention proceedings.

Idigo, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the challenges faced by the party in securing a befitting venue, alleging that several private business owners declined to host the ADC due to what he described as external pressures and threats.

“We wrote to use the Eagle Square but received no response, and our request for the Velodrome (at the National Stadium) was also denied without explanation.

“We approached several venues, including hotels and event centres, but once they realised it was ADC, they declined, citing fear of possible repercussions.