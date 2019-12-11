Federal lawmakers move to separate AGF from Justice Minister

The Bill that seeks to separate the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) from that of the Minister of Justice has passed the second reading in the House.

At the plenary Tuesday, the Sponsor of the Bill, Mohammed Monguno, who is also the Chief Whip of the House, said that the powers vested in the Attorney General by the constitution were judicial in nature and when exercised to the fullest could affect the rights of the people and therefore should not be subjected to political interference.

He added that the Attorney General had the power to declare a nolle prosequi or discontinue a case already in court, stressing that recent development are suggestive of the fact that in should be isolated from political interference.