Reps mandate probe into DSS action on Sowore

The House of Representatives has mandated its relevant committees to investigate the action of Department of State Security Service (DSS) operatives following the rearrest convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, at the premises of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The matter was raised by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu and seconded by Toby Okechuwku during plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker described the occurrence as an abuse on the sanctity of the court room.

He said the reported invasion of the courtroom by DSS operatives can be seen as one arm of government attempting to overpower another, which will spell doom for the country’s democracy.

Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow movement was rearrested by operatives of DSS on Friday at a Federal High Court in Abuja, a situation which has sparked reactions from many.

This was after he was released on Thursday after months in DSS detention, following an order by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, who gave the security agency a 24-hour ultimatum.