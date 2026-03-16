The Federal Government says it has uncovered an attempt by an embattled mining company, Jupiter Ltd, to launch what it described as a “campaign of calumny” against Nigeria during the planned state visit of President Bola Tinubu to the United Kingdom, following a dispute over revoked mineral licences.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development said the alleged move was aimed at discrediting the Federal Government’s reforms in the mining sector and misleading the international community about the circumstances surrounding the revocation of certain mineral licences.

It said the company and its associates were allegedly preparing to circulate what it termed misleading claims about the Nigerian mining sector to discredit the government’s ongoing reforms.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, the ministry insisted that allegations that Nigeria seized a British lithium project under armed guard were false and misleading.

Tomori said the Federal Government had no legal or contractual relationship with any company known as Jupiter Lithium, stressing that Nigeria’s mining laws prohibited foreign companies from directly holding mineral titles.

The statement read, “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development that an embattled mining firm, Jupiter Ltd, plans to orchestrate a campaign of calumny against the Federal Government of Nigeria during the state visit of President Bola Tinubu to the United Kingdom.

“Earlier in the week, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kehinde Bamigbetan, authored a robust response to a tissue of falsehoods sponsored by Jupiter Ltd in a publication titled ‘Nigeria Seizes British Lithium Project Under Armed Guard.’

“Our response, titled ‘In Nigeria’s Mining Sector, The Law Is No Respecter of Persons,’ exposed the antics of one Steve Davis and Hamish MacDonald, whose deceitful enterprise in the mining sector eventually met the full weight of the law.

“We made it unequivocally clear that the allegations are baseless and unfounded. The Federal Government, through the ministry and the Nigeria Mining Cadastral Office, has no legal or contractual relationship with any company known as Jupiter Lithium, as the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act expressly prohibits the granting of mining licences to foreign companies.”

He explained that the controversy stemmed from the revocation of mineral titles belonging to Basin Mining Ltd, a Nigerian company linked to an Australian national, Steve Davis, who allegedly fronts several mining entities operating in the country.

According to the ministry, the revocation followed the company’s failure to meet statutory financial obligations under Nigeria’s mining regulations.

“The bone of contention is the strict application of regulations governing the mining sector, which necessitated the revocation of mineral titles belonging to a Nigerian company, Basin Mining Ltd, fronted by the said Mr Davis, an Australian national.

“The revocation was done after due notice was served on the company in line with extant laws on default in payment of annual service fees,” Tomori stated.

He added that Basin Mining Ltd lost its mineral titles after failing to pay statutory annual service fees amounting to N2.494bn for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

The unpaid fees covered mineral titles 45454ML, 45117ML, 45118ML, 40532ML and 40533ML, which were revoked after due notice was served on the company in line with existing regulations.

Tomori dismissed claims that the titles were reassigned to a Chinese firm, describing the allegation as a fabrication designed to mislead the public and the international community.

The ministry further alleged that Davis had interests in multiple mining companies operating in Nigeria, including Comet Minerals Ltd, Basin Mining Ltd, Range Mining Ltd, Northern Numero Ltd, Sunrise Minerals Ltd and Iron Ore Mining Ltd.

According to the government, such arrangements were often used by speculators to acquire mineral titles without undertaking actual mining operations.

“Jupiter, though unknown to the mining authorities, peddled falsehoods by claiming that its titles were revoked in favour of a Chinese firm.

“This is a complete fabrication! Instead of adhering to Nigerian mining laws, Davis would rather operate surreptitiously as a mining speculator who sets up companies to acquire mineral titles and shortchange the nation.

“Unfortunately for him and his ilk, the government’s strict application of the regulations caught up with them.

“The same Davis is a director in six such companies: Comet Minerals Ltd, Basin Mining Ltd, Range Mining Ltd, Northern Numero Ltd, Sunrise Minerals Ltd, and Iron Ore Mining Ltd.

“Through these fronts, he held several licences but chose to cry blue murder when the law caught up with one of his companies for defaulting on statutory obligations.

“Instead of adhering to Nigerian mining laws, Davis would rather operate surreptitiously as a mining speculator who sets up companies to acquire mineral titles and shortchange the nation,” the statement added.

The ministry said the practice had contributed to the problem of dormant mining licences and illegal mining activities in the country, as speculators hold vast mineral assets without developing them.

It noted that the Federal Government was determined to end such practices as part of ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the mining sector as a key driver of economic growth.

“The nefarious activities of the past that stunted the growth of the mining sector will no longer be tolerated by the Tinubu administration.

“Ongoing reforms that have repositioned the sector and attracted growing global interest have come to stay.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians and the international community to be wary of the impending show of shame by a few discredited individuals who are bent on circumventing the Federal Government’s resolve to restore sanity and transparency to the mining sector,” Tomori said.

He stressed that the government would not be intimidated or blackmailed into reversing reforms designed to improve transparency, accountability and investor confidence in the sector.

“Our commitment to transforming the mining sector into a major contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product is unwavering,” he added.

The ministry also urged Nigerians and international stakeholders to disregard what it described as attempts by “discredited individuals” to undermine the country’s reform agenda.

Nigeria has in recent years intensified efforts to develop its vast solid mineral resources, including lithium, gold, iron ore and rare earth elements, as part of a broader strategy to diversify the economy away from crude oil dependence.

Under the ongoing reforms, the government has introduced several incentives to attract responsible investors, including tax waivers on imported mining equipment, provisions for full repatriation of profits, and regulatory measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business in the sector.

These initiatives have begun attracting growing international interest in Nigeria’s mineral resources, particularly lithium, which is in high demand globally due to its role in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage technologies.

However, authorities insist that all investors must comply strictly with Nigeria’s mining laws and regulatory requirements.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria cannot and will not be intimidated or blackmailed into abandoning reforms by the antics of any individual or company.

“Our commitment to transforming the mining sector into a major contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product is unwavering.

“Nigeria remains open to serious investors who are willing to operate within the framework of our laws and regulations.

“To encourage responsible investment, the government has introduced incentives such as tax waivers on imported mining equipment, full repatriation of profits, and other measures aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business in the sector,” the statement concluded.

The PUNCH reports that Tinubu is scheduled to embark on a historic state visit to the United Kingdom from March 18 to 19, 2026, following an invitation from King Charles III, who will host the Nigerian leader at Windsor Castle.

The visit is expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between both countries, including cooperation in trade, investment, security and migration.

It will mark the first state visit by a Nigerian President to the UK in 37 years, with previous visits by Nigerian leaders taking place in 1973, 1981 and 1989.