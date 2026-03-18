President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday received a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, marking the start of his state visit to the United Kingdom.

This is the first visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.

The president, accompanied by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, was honoured with a 42-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Earlier, the Nigerian First Family was received by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who escorted them to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the historic castle.

The visit, scheduled to last two days, will see King Charles host the president and his wife at the royal residence, with activities including an exchange of gifts and a private viewing of Nigeria-related artefacts from the Royal Collection.

A state banquet is also expected to hold at St George’s Hall as part of the high-level engagements.

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