Saudi Arabian authorities have announced that Eid-el-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2026, after the crescent moon was not sighted.

The declaration was made on the HaraminInfo social media handles on Wednesday. The post read: “The crescent moon has NOT been sighted in Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Friday, 20th March 2026. May Allāh allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a’māl and may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn.”

Nigerians are now awaiting the official announcement from the Sultan of Sokoto to confirm the start of the festive celebration locally.