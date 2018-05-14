FG appoints Kyari as Nigeria’s OPEC representative

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says its Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, Mele Kyari has been appointed Nigeria’s National Representative to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The NNPC said this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.

According to Ughamadu, the appointment is made by Nigeria’s Head of Delegation to the OPEC Conference and Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.

Ughamadu noted that the position required Kyari to lead Nigeria’s team to the OPEC Economic Commission Board which precedes the bi-annual meetings of the OPEC Ministerial conference.

The Board has the task of reviewing the global oil markets and make input from the perspectives of the individual member countries.

Ughamadu explained that Kyari may also be required to provide support to Kachikwu and the OPEC Governor in the performance of Nigeria’s roles and participation in OPEC matters.

Kyari, a Geologist, has a certification in petroleum economics and crude oil and gas trading.