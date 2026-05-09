The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Emmanuel Odiniya, father of 2023 Big Brother Naija winner Ilebaye Odiniya, over an alleged assault incident involving the reality television star.

Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Saturday, revealing that officers responded to an emergency call from Royal Anchor Estate in Wuye, Abuja, during the early hours of the day.

According to the statement, authorities received reports that Ilebaye was being physically attacked by her father at the residence.

“On the 9th of May, 2026, at about 12:00 a.m., the FCT Police Command responded to a distress call from Royal Anchor Estate, Wuye, Abuja, reporting an ongoing physical assault on Ms Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel by her father, Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya,” the statement said.

“Following the report, a patrol team from Wuye Division, supported by operatives of the Department of Operations, FCT Police Command, was immediately deployed to the scene.

“The command’s Police Public Relations Officer was also present to monitor the operation.”

Adeh explained that officers initially encountered difficulty entering the compound because the gate was locked.

“After several attempts, access was gained into the compound at about 2:30 a.m. Ms Ilebaye Odiniya, who was found with visible bruises, was rescued alongside her brothers and rushed to NNPC Hospital, Abuja, where she received medical attention,” she added.

Police confirmed that Emmanuel Odiniya remained in custody while investigations continued.

“Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya is currently in police custody, while a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement concluded.

The incident drew widespread attention after Ilebaye appeared in an emotional live video on Saturday morning. In the footage circulating online, the reality star was seen crying and repeatedly calling for help, with swelling seen on her face as some men surrounded her.