Nigeria’s U20 women’s team, the Falconets, have secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland after edging past Malawi’s Young Scorchers 3-2 on aggregate.

Despite suffering a 1-2 defeat in the second leg in Lilongwe on Saturday, the Falconets advanced thanks to their 2-0 first-leg victory secured in Ikenne the previous week.

The hosts took the lead early in the first half through a header, capitalising on a Nigerian defensive error. The Falconets came close to equalising when Favour Nkwocha’s powerful header struck the woodwork following a dangerous cross from Kindness Ifeanyi. Malawi went into the break leading 1-0 on the day.

The Young Scorchers increased the pressure in the 55th minute, scoring again to level the aggregate score at 2-2 and putting Nigeria’s qualification under serious threat.

However, Coach Moses Aduku’s substitution proved decisive. In the 62nd minute, Precious Oscar, who came off the bench, pressed aggressively, dispossessed a Malawian defender, and calmly slotted home the equaliser on the day, restoring Nigeria’s aggregate advantage.

The Falconets then defended resiliently to protect their slim lead and secure qualification, maintaining Nigeria’s proud record of never missing a FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals.

The 2026 edition of the tournament will be held in Poland from 5th to 26th September 2026.

The Nigeria team expressed gratitude to Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Malawi, Ambassador Ibrahim Miringa, and his team for their support during the team’s stay in the country.