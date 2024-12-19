Director of Food and Drug Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Olubunmi Aribeana, has said the Federal Government will commence a full implementation of tax waivers on drugs from January 2025.

She said the move aimed to reduce healthcare costs and make other essential medicines more accessible to Nigerians.

Aribeana spoke when officials from the Federal Ministry of Health visited the Sagar Vitaceutical Nigeria Limited, Sagamu, Ogun State, on Monday.

She said, “The tax waiver on drugs is a critical step towards achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria.

“This waiver will not only reduce the financial burden on patients but also encourage local pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce high-quality, affordable drugs.

“We are from the Ministry of Health and, as a government body, we seek to focus on, at least. 70 per cent production of locally manufactured products of what Nigerians need for their healthcare.

“We have seen the new factory, having gone through the various departments. We are highly satisfied with what we have seen. Based on that, we can assure Nigerians of quality medicine coming from the company.”

In his remarks, the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Jimoh Salaudeen, hailed Sagar Vitaceutical Nigeria Limited for its quality services and facilities, saying it would boost production in the healthcare system.

“We have gone around; we have seen the level of equipment, hygiene, facilities, and the level of commitment and dedication from staff to the manufacturing of drugs and we are highly satisfied.”

The Managing Director, Sagar Vitaceutical Nigeria Limited, Mr. Aakash Kothari, in his remarks, called for collaboration to aid the production of locally manufactured pharmaceuticals to boost delivery in the healthcare system.

He said: “Sagar Vitaceuticals Nigeria Limited seeks partnership with relevant agencies to boost local production of drugs for effective delivery in the health sector.”

Kothari said: “The project commenced in 2020 with a construction area of 120,000 square feet with a manufacturing area of 65,000 square feet. The company per day production capacity in tables is 9.5 million, capsules is two million, dry powder/sachets is 200,000 sachets, and cream/ointment is 172,000 tubes with a liquid in 172,000 bottles.”

The Coordinator, National Cancer Control and Nuclear Medicine Programme, Dr. Nwokwu Uchechukwu, urged the company to liaise with foreign counterparts to locally produce cancer drugs in the country.

This, according to him, will cause a reduction in the cost of cancer treatment and medication.