The Republic of Türkiye has expanded its consular services in Nigeria with the launch of the SEFA Visa Application Office in Lagos.

According to the Turkish Embassy in Abuja, the new visa application centre officially commenced operations on June 1, 2026, providing residents of Lagos and neighbouring states with easier access to visa application services.

The move is expected to simplify the visa application process for Nigerians seeking to travel to Türkiye for tourism, business, education, and other purposes, while reducing the need for applicants in the South-West region to travel long distances for visa-related services.

The embassy described the opening of the Lagos office as part of efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen people-to-people ties between Türkiye and Nigeria.