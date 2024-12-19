The Lekki Central Mosque has taken down its banner with the inscription, “Jesus Christ is Not God,” following the mixed reactions that trailed it on X (formerly Twitter), a microblogging platform.

Adeleke Opeyemi, an X user, shared a video of Tunde Alabi, a member of the Lekki Muslim Community, who went to the mosque to confirm the removal of the banner.

Tunde Alabi said, “My name is Tunde Alabi. I am a member of the Lekki Muslim Community. I noticed a banner pasted in front of our mosque, causing some controversies. I sent a message to the mosque community and was told that it had been removed, so I came to confirm myself. As you can see, the one that was removed is supposed to be behind me.”

Alabi also apologised for the inconvenience that the banner might have caused.

“I am not speaking on behalf of the mosque. I am speaking for myself. I am sorry for any inconvenience this might have caused. Today is the 18th of December,” he added.

The banner gained public attention after Nigerian actress Wumi Tuase made a post on X to express her dismay at the banner being hung in front of the Lekki Central Mosque.

She said, “I don’t like to get into religious conversations, but I found it very weird that Lekki Central Mosque has this in front of their gate.”

Her post garnered engagement and spurred a discourse on religious tolerance between Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.