FirstBank implements new features on FirstMobile app

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has implemented new and exciting features on its mobile banking application – FirstMobile to enhance security and customers’ digital banking experience.

The new features are The Card-in-Control functionality, the Quick Response (QR) Code, the Transaction receipt and Save beneficiary functions.

The Card –in – Control functionality on the FirstMobile App empowers customers to be in control of their accounts and prevent unauthorized usage of cards.

The Card –in – Control Service allows customers to determine channels (ATM, POS and Online) and countries, where their cards can be used.

Customers are to go to the Card Management Service, under the ‘self- service’ menu on FirstMobile to disable or enable any of the features.

The Quick Response (QR) payment solution on FirstMobile App allows customers to pay for goods and services by using their phone cameras to scan QR codes at merchant locations or uploading a QR code on a smart phone via the FirstMobile App.

Payment goes straight from the customer’s FirstBank account into the merchant’s account and provides real-time notification to both parties.

The transaction receipt feature enables customers generate receipt after a transaction on the FirstMobile App.

This feature overrides any concerns around the confirmation of transactions as receipts can either be saved to the mobile phone gallery for future reference or shared directly with recipients of each transaction via email, WhatsApp, etc.

Also incorporated into the FirstMobile App is the ‘Save Beneficiary’ feature, where customers can save beneficiary details for later transactions. This eliminates the arduous task of searching and importing beneficiaries’ details for every transaction.

Now, this is convenient and FirstBank has continued to leverage evolving technology in providing cutting-edge banking services to its customers.

Other features on the FirstMobile App include the domestic funds transfers; airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks; bill payments; cheque services; flight booking; and quick account services such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more.

The FirstMobile app is currently available for download on Google Play store, Blackberry World and Apple store.