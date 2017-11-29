Nissan gets international recognition as ‘Famous Brand’

Nissan has been declared a “Famous Brand” by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI).

Nissan is the first automotive brand in Mexico, excluding luxury car brands, to obtain this recognition.

The “Famous Brand” recognition celebrates the trajectory of products and services based on popularity in different countries. According to the IMPI, a brand is famous when it proves to be known by a vast majority of the public.

“We are proud that Nissan has been certified as ‘Famous Brand,'” said Mayra Gonzalez, president and managing director, Nissan Mexico. “This is a result of our actions and efforts to improve brand value and our influence with customers and general audiences. We definitely will continue integrating brand experiences not just through our vehicles, but also with our sponsorships, such as UEFA Champions and our recent collaboration to present Kicks Dark Light Limited Edition Inspired in Star Wars.”

The “Famous Brand” certification ceremony was held in Nissan Mexico’s headquarters and was chaired by Gonzalez; Tomonori Bekku, general manager of Intellectual Property, Nissan Motor Corporation; and Miguel Angel Margain, managing director, Mexican Institute of Industrial Property.

With more than 55 years of experience in Mexico, Nissan is synonymous with commitment and passion for a job well done. Nissan’s distinctive elements of quality, durability and reliability have positioned the brand for more than eight consecutive years as the leading manufacturer in Mexico.

This recognition reflects Nissan’s consolidated brand strategy, which integrates a robust portfolio of products including top selling vehicles Nissan Versa, Nissan March, Nissan Sentra, Nissan Kicks and Nissan NP300 – all of them manufactured in Mexico. Nissan’s strategy also includes a strengthened focus on Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which seeks to make transportation safer, smarter and more enjoyable, and our outstanding customer service.

Nissan brand was recently named one of the world’s most valuable in 2017 by the leading consultancy Interbrand. Nissan ranked 39th in Interbrand’s annual Best Global Brands study, which estimates the value of the Nissan brand at $11.534 billion.