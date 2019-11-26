FirstBank to unveil First Class Material show on Linda Ikeji TV

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with Linda Ikeji TV for the broadcast of the TV show, First Class Material.

The show is billed to premiere on all FirstBank and Linda Ikeji TV platforms across the web and social media on Tuesday 26th November at 8am and reposted at 7pm same evening- Nigerian time.

First Class Material is a programme which aims to chronicle the success stories of Nigerians who are distinct and exemplary in their achievements and importantly, a testament to the greatness of the West African country.

The weekly show would have viewers exposed to Nigerians across the globe that have carved a niche for themselves by being exemplary and influential in their chosen endeavours and career path. Success stories of notable firsts and trailblazers would be highlighted, with viewers encouraged to go beyond limits and leave no stone unturned at making their dreams a reality.

Amongst the success stories to be broadcasted through the course of the 6 months weekly programme is brilliance of Ifeoma Thorpe-White, a 17-year-old Nigerian immigrant admitted into all eight Ivy League schools in the United States, including Stanford & Harvard universities.

Speaking on the TV show, Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “First Class Material is a celebration of notable Firsts by Nigerians which underscores what First Bank of Nigeria Limited stands for. The essence of the TV programme is to have many more people informed and encouraged by the successes, thereby having these feats emulated in their chosen endeavours.”

“We are excited about this partnership with Linda Ikeji TV and remain committed to celebrating the successes of Nigerians which indeed resonates the theme of FirstBank’s 125 anniversary, thus “Woven into the Fabric of Society”, she concluded.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s renowned celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji said “being the first to do something is remarkable. It defines and shapes paths for others to follow. And it can be truly inspiring when one is partnering with a company such as FirstBank – an institution of many firsts’’.