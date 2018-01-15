FirstBank unlocks wealth with personal loan against salary

Salary accounts can do more than just receive monthly pay; they have inherent wealth that can be unlocked to help you achieve dreams that make you fulfilled on your job and be on top of situations at home and at work.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited creates opportunities for salary accounts holders to unlock the wealth in their accounts. And this can be achieved through the FirstBank’s Personal Loan Against Salary (PLAS).

According to Mr. Abiodun Famuyiwa, Group Head, Products & Marketing Support, FirstBank “salary account holders can access up to N30 million to help them pursue capital projects, carry out renovation works on their properties, acquire assets, give their children the best education and other fulfilling accomplishments.

The scheme offers options to top-up and refinance existing loans at competitive rates. These flexible options were created to offer convenience and reward customer as we stay true to our brand promise of ‘YOU First’.”

FirstBank’s Personal Loan Against Salary (PLAS) will also help customers meet rent obligations, vacation trips to choice destinations and pay for professional examinations to take their career to the next level.

With PLAS, Nigerian salary earners need to be assured of a funding partner in FirstBank to fulfill their dreams.

PLAS is available to employees whose salary accounts are domiciled with FirstBank.

So what are you waiting for, existing FirstBank and prospective customers can walk into the nearest FirstBank or call +234 1 448 5500, +234 708 062 5000 to speak with our customer service agents on our 24/7 customer service hotlines to start enjoying the benefits of PLAS.