Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd left); his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (2nd right); State’s Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (2nd left); GOC, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Gen. Adamu Abubarkar (3rd right); Commander, Air-Force Base, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Okon Akpassa (right); Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi, during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Cerebration at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.

First Baby of the Year: Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), with Mrs. Otunowu Idowu, and her baby first to be delivered yesterday at the Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State.