Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (6th right); Chief of Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (5th left); Deputy Speaker, State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Donatus Uzogbado (5th right); Commander, 553 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore E. O Akinbayo (4th right); Chief of Staff, 82 Div., Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. Udeagbala; Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi; Cathedral Administrator, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Monsignor Geoffrey Ogbuene, others, during the Holy Mass to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Enugu, yesterday
January 14, 2018
Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (middle); Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu (right); Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Lasisi Adeboye (2nd left); Commander,553 Base Service Group, Nigerian Airforce, Enugu, Air Commodore E.O Akimbayo (left); and Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Enugu State Council, Barr. Emeka Igwesi (2nd right), during the Armed Forces Remembrance/ Emblems Appeal Week held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday.
January 11, 2018
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Enugu, Mr. Ayodele Adeshina(right) and the Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye during the inspection tour of the new State Headquarters, yesterday.
January 5, 2018