President Bola Tinubu has condoled with former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, over the death of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented the President at the Janazah prayer held at the National Mosque in Abuja yesterday, conveyed Tinubu’s condolences to the grieving family.

In his message, the President described the late Jega as a woman of grace and strength who stood firmly by her husband throughout his distinguished public service, particularly during his tenure as INEC Chairman.

He also commended her quiet contributions to education and community development, noting that her life reflected compassion, resilience, and commitment to societal progress.

Professor Jega, a respected academic and former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, rose to national prominence during his tenure as INEC chairman from 2010 to 2015, where he oversaw a series of electoral reforms and the conduct of the 2015 general elections, widely regarded as a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

He currently serves as Special Adviser to the President on Livestock Development.

The condolences came as Bayero University, Kano, yesterday, formally announced the passing.

In a statement shared on its official social media page, BUK said: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With total submission to the will of Allah, we announce the passing of Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega.”

It prayed for the eternal repose of the deceased, saying: “May Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and forgive her shortcomings. May He also grant the family the strength and patience to bear this loss. Ameen.”