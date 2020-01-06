Ganduje appoints Yakasai’s son, 16 others as aides

January 6, 2020 0

Kano Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the appointment of seven Special Advisers and 10 Senior Special Assistants.

The governor who urged the 17 new aides to make good use of modern technology in the  discharge of  their  responsibilities said their appointment was a call for commitment, loyalty, openness, integrity and sincerity in the service of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Abba Anwar, yesterday, listed the appointees as Salihu Tanko Yakasai, son of elder statesman and second republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, as special adviser on Media; Abubakar Bawuro, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Mamudu Gini, Commerce; Isa  Danguguwa, Labour Matters; Habibu  Mailemo, Internally Generated Revenue; Tasi’u  Fanisau, Assembly Matters and Ahmadu Zago, Food Security.

Newly appointed Senior Special Assistants are Ahmed Abbas Ladan,Domestic; Auwalu Shuaibu, Information Communication and Technology; Ibrahim  Makole, Water Supply; Habib  Hotor, Sustainable Development Goals and Omowunmi Shona, Domestic II.

