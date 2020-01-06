Delta shuts two schools, sanctions 16 teachers for alleged exam malpractice

Delta State Government has ordered the closure of two private post-primary schools, including St. Vincent College, Ovwian and Anointed Secondary School, Ubogu for their alleged involvement in examination malpractice during the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

It was gathered that the candidates of St. Vincent College wrote the 2018 WASSCE at Anointed Secondary School without the approval of West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) or the state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

Closure of the schools is coming on the heels of approval of report of the Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee (EEDC) investigation on WAEC indictment of some public and private secondary schools in the state for examination malpractice in the 2018 WASSCE by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah.

Ukah said 12 supervisors will suffer one year deferment of promotion and banned from supervision of any school examination for three years for alleged collusion, compromise, negligence of duty and failure to write reports at the end of the examinations.

Ukah warned those who might still have the intention of involving in examination malpractice to have a rethink as the state government has zero tolerance for the act.

He said stiffer penalties will be given to any person who is involved in examination malpractice no matter how highly placed, and advised them to operate within the provisions of the rules guiding the conduct of examinations in the state.

Ukah said the approved recommendations have been forwarded to the PPEB for implementation.

According to him, the EEDC was chaired by the permanent secretary in the ministry, with representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Post Primary Education Board, Nigerian Union of Teachers, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria, the director of examinations as well as that of inspectorate department in the ministry, as members.