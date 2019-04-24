Gemalto delists shares on Euronext May 29

Thales and Gemalto jointly on Wednesday announced that, at their request, Euronext has confirmed that the ordinary shares in the capital of Gemalto will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris effective on 29 May 2019.

The last day that Gemalto shares can be traded on Euronext will therefore be 28 May 2019.

Thales will commence as soon as possible (i) a compulsory acquisition procedure (uitkoopprocedure) in accordance with article 2:92a or 2:201a of the DCC to buy out the Shareholders who have not tendered their Shares, and/or (ii) a takeover buy-out procedure in accordance with article 2:359c of the DCC to acquire the remaining Shares not held by Thales or Gemalto.

