Ekiti Utd tackles JKF Boys in State FA Cup final

By Akeem Busari

The stage is now set for what is expected to be a titanic battle as defending champions Ekiti United tackles newbies JKF FC in the final of Ekiti FA Cup, this Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado-Ekiti.

To qualify for the final, Ekiti United thrashed Golden FC, 3-0 with goals from captain Tope Alao, Tolulope Ojo and Christian Moloku; while JKF boys defeated hard-fighting Don La Chicken FC 2-1.

Feelers from football fans in the state revealed that the match would be tough, intense and closely fought.

Fans of NNL side Ekiti United are expecting the trio of Tolulope Ojo, Christian Moloku and captain of the side, Tope Alao to maintain their forms by putting non league side and new kids on the blocks, JKF boys to the sword in the final.

However, JKF, would not lie down to be slaughtered before their teeming fans in the final as Tobi Ogunjobi and Rasheed Monsuru who scored the goals that took the team to the final would be ready to prove that their feats so far in the competition were no fluke.

Interestingly, Ekiti United is the state-owned team, while JKF is financed by friends and admirers of Governor John Kayode Fayemi.

Both teams having qualified for the final will be representing Ekiti state at the national preliminaries of the Aiteo Cup later this year.