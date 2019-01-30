Gemalto to produce secure, innovative healthcare cards for Quebec

The world leader in digital security, and the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) have been chosen to produce secure and innovative health insurance cards for the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ).

RAMQ delivers 2.3 million healthcare cards to citizens, and the SAAQ provides 1.7 million driver’s license and identity cards through production with Gemalto.

Optimizing government services across industries

By choosing the SAAQ and its existing contract with Gemalto, the Quebec healthcare authorities can avoid duplication and promote sharing of expertise between agencies.

The province can also leverage the existing infrastructure and issue both healthcare cards and driver’s licenses at the same time, maximizing cost savings and ensuring quicker delivery to their citizens.

A focus on security and convenience for Quebec’s citizens

Gemalto’s secure card will be the first of its kind to undergo embossing and laser engraving at the same time.

Combined with a cutting-edge card body with built-in security features, this process greatly improves the reliability of Quebec’s healthcare card. Gemalto also provides the full implementation and maintenance of SAAQ’s personalization infrastructure.

This enables the SAAQ and RAMQ to offer Quebec citizens a seamless and speedy renewal service when obtaining their new driver’s license and healthcare card.

“The unique opportunity to provide both healthcare cards and driver’s licenses is perfectly suited to Gemalto’s expertise with over twenty years of issuing secure documents.

Being the first to emboss and engrave at the same time provides more options to our customers who have legacy infrastructures for validation and allows us to provide a lower risk of fraud and stronger, longer lasting cards to residents”