Nissan announces production, sales, exports figures for Dec, CY 2018

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for December 2018 and calendar year 2018.

1. Production

PLEASE SEE TABLE ON THE ATTACHED PRESS RELEASE.

Notes:

“Others” is the total of Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan and Thailand (excluding CKD production).China production includes DF brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

December

Nissan’s global production in December declined from a year earlier.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the second consecutive month.Production outside Japan declined from a year earlier.Production in Mexico surpassed year-earlier results.

Calendar year 2018

Nissan’s global production in 2018 declined from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined from a year earlier.Production outside Japan declined from a year earlier.Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a calendar-year record.

2. Sales

PLEASE SEE TABLE ON THE ATTACHED PRESS RELEASE.

Notes:

Japan sales are categorized into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.Europe sales include Israel.China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.China sales include DF brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

December

Global sales in December declined from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

Calendar year 2018

Global sales declined from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the second consecutive year.Sales outside Japan declined a year earlier.Sales in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a calendar-year record.

3. Exports from Japan

PLEASE SEE TABLE ON THE ATTACHED PRESS RELEASE.

Notes:

Exports are the total of CBU and CKD vehicles (based on data from JAMA).Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

December

Exports from Japan in December surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in seven months.

Calendar year 2018

Exports from Japan declined from a year earlier.