GOCOP mourns former NAN editor-in-chief, James Bello

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has condoled with the family of a former Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr James Bello, who died on Monday, December 11, 2017.

A statement issued by the Guild’s Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, in Lagos on Wednesday described Mr Bello’s death as a huge loss to the journalism profession.

“We join NAN, family and friends to mourn the exit of a distinguished journalist who excelled on the field and in the boardroom. It is indeed a sad period for all of us who knew him,” the statement reads.

GOCOP also noted that Bello was a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) which he served as Treasurer between 2004 and 2007.

The Guild prayed that God will grant the soul of the departed rest and comfort the family he left behind.