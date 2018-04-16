Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with traditional rulers from Udenu, his council area, during the Royal Fathers’ courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday. The traditional rulers reaffirmed their endorsement for the governor’s re-election in 2019.

L-R: Tope Oshunkeye, Marketing Manager, DStv; winner of One Million Naira and Big Brother Naija Head of House Chair, Zainab Abudullai and Senior Advisor, Private Banking, Heritage Banking Plc, Adora Zulu-Okafor during the gift presentation in the ongoing ‘Upgrade Promo’ by MultiChoice Nigeria, yesterday.