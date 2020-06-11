Gov. Ikpeazu assures state from isolation centre

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Wednesday said he would be back soon from the isolation centre after testing positive to coronavirus.

The governor was said to have given the assurance during a telephone call to his Special Assistant (Media and Communication), Enyinnaya Apollos.

Appolos in his post of Facebook wrote, “At exactly 5:18pm, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, he (Ikpeazu) said to me, ‘Nna, I’m very fine. Unu jide stage, meaning, you people should hold the stage), very soon I will be back. I’m doing fine.”

Meanwhile, a group, Unubiko Foundation, has encouraged Ikpeazu to keep up faith as he will be cured of the virus.

The body in a statement by its Project Director, Dr. Benjamin Isani, also urged Abia State residents to adhere to the hygiene and protective towards preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Isani also encouraged Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to keep up faith as he would definitely be cured of the virus.

It said, “Contracting the coronavirus is not a death sentence, therefore, there is no reason for anyone in the state to be in panic mode as we have had governors and other Nigerians who have beaten Covid-19 and we are assured that Governor Ikpeazu will emerge stronger to continue to offer service to God’s own State.

“It is imperative that our people in Abia to step up in their observance of the protocols established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in keeping safe and maintaining high level of hygiene.