Pres. Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the fourth virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting, started in the Council Chambers at the State House in Abuja, with the rendition of National Anthem and prayers at exactly 10 am.

The meeting is expected to attend to memoranda from the Ministries of Interior, Niger Delta Affairs and Women Affairs.

In attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd.), and Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari.

Also, physically present at the FEC meeting were 9 ministers who were joined by their colleagues via video conference.

The ministers physically in attendance are Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power Saleh Mamman, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, and Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed.

Others are Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs Omotayo Alasoadura, Minister of Water Resources Suleiman Adamu, and Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen.