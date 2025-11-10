Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has said the state would lead other states in Nigeria in attaining crash-free highways.

Gov. Mbah said the goal would be achieved through fully funded joint operations, tech upgrades such as AI cameras, and community town halls to ensure safety compliance.

The governor stated this in his address during the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) 2025 Enugu Sectoral Workshop for Special Marshals and Investiture of Honourary Special Marshals held in Enugu, at the weekend.

He said the ongoing reconstruction of over 1,000 kilometres of roads across the state had reduced road crashes by 25 per cent in key corridors like Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, and we cannot relent.

Quoting him, “I have pledged and will deliver unwavering support to FRSC initiatives: from legislative backing for stricter enforcement to state-of-the-art patrol vehicles and tech-driven surveillance via our Enugu Security Trust Fund.”

He also commended FRSC, Enugu State Command, for living up to expectations in ensuring safety in the roads and prompt responses to road crashes.