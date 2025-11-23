Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has been presented with the Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence, which he won at the 14th edition of the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

The award was created to honour the memory of the former Group Managing Director of Access Bank, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024, in the United States. The event, with the theme, Rhythms of the Continent, was held in the grand ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, which shimmered with light and music.

The evening ceremony for presentation of the Herbert Wigwe Award for Excellence was one where art met legacy, and cinema became a bridge between vision and impact. Wigwe was a visionary and most ardent supporter of AFRIFF.

Other notable personalities who also won awards include the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, David Oyewole, Flavour Nabania and Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

In her remarks, the Founder and Executive Director of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude, said: “This is a legacy tool to keep Herbert Wigwe’s vision alive. “He believed deeply in Africa’s global potential and invested his life in platforms that elevated our voices, our creativity, and our talent.

“AFRIFF is more than a festival. It is a movement, one that honours the past, celebrates the present, and shapes the creative future of Africa,” she said.

The night drew to a close with a fitting finale, a blend of music, memory, and hope wrapping up what has been one of AFRIFF’s most dynamic editions yet.